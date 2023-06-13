Catholic World News

Agenda released for US bishops’ June meeting

June 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops will hold its annual spring meeting in Orlando on June 14-16 and has released the agenda for the June 15-16 general sessions. Action item no. 9—the last action item on June 15—addresses Catholic hospitals and the care of persons suffering from gender dysphoria.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!