Vatican: Pope doing well after surgery, has another good night

June 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis had a second good night following his surgery, the director of the Holy See Press Office announced on the morning of June 9.



On June 8—the day after his surgery—the Pontiff was able to receive Holy Communion, drink liquids, and call the mother of a child who sent him a get-well card.

