Catholic World News

Salesian missionaries decide to remain in Sudan despite conflict

June 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Salesian missionaries who run a parish and two vocational schools in Sudan have decided to remain close to the people to whom they minister despite the violent conflict that began there in April.



The apostolic nuncio has bemoaned “horror scences” in the conflict, and Pope Francis has urged the warring sides to lay down arms.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!