Cardinal Marengo: Pope’s Mongolia visit an encouragement for Catholics

June 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will begin a five-day apostolic journey to Mongolia on August 31. In this interview, Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, IMC, of Ulaanbaatar (the nation’s capital) offers an overview of the Church there.



The East Asian nation of 3.2 million (map) is 59% Buddhist, 18% ethnic religionist, 5% Muslim, and 2% Christian.

