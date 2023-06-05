Catholic World News

Confirmed: Pope Francis to make apostolic journey to Mongolia

June 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, announced on June 3 that Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey to Mongolia from August 31 to September 4.



The nation is home to only 1,300 Catholics, but is strategically important, as it is surrounded by Russia and China.



The Pontiff discussed the possibility of a trip to Mongolia at a February in-flight press conference, and more recently, during a similar press conference at the end of April.

