Confirmed: Pope Francis to make apostolic journey to Mongolia
June 05, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, announced on June 3 that Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey to Mongolia from August 31 to September 4.
The nation is home to only 1,300 Catholics, but is strategically important, as it is surrounded by Russia and China.
The Pontiff discussed the possibility of a trip to Mongolia at a February in-flight press conference, and more recently, during a similar press conference at the end of April.
