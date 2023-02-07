Catholic World News

Pope to visit Mongolia?

February 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that he might visit Mongolia in the fall, during his exchanges with reporters on his return flight from Africa to Rome.



The Pontiff said that “there is the possibility” of a voyage to Mongolia in September, after a visit to Marseille, France, for a September 9 meeting of bishops from the Mediterranean region.



Mongolia is a mission territory, with the entire country covered by the apostolic prefecture of Ulan Bator, under the guidance of Cardinal Giorgio Marengo. There are only about 1,300 Catholics in the country, in a population of over 3 million.



Cardinal Marengo, a Consolata missionary, was a surprise choice by Pope Francis to receive a red hat in the consistory of August 2022. At 48 he is the world’s youngest cardinal.

