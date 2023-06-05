Catholic World News

‘God is a communion of love,’ Pope tells pilgrims on Trinity Sunday

June 05, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on Trinity Sunday, Pope Francis reflected on John 3:16-18, the Gospel reading of the day.



“Do we bear witness to God-as-love?” the Pope asked pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “If God is love, do our communities bear witness to this? ... Do we keep the door open always, do we know how to welcome everyone – and I emphasize, everyone – to welcome them as brothers and sisters?”



“God is love, God is the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, and he gave his life for us, for this cross,” the Pope concluded. “And may Mary help us to live the Church as that home where one loves in a familiar way, to the glory of God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!