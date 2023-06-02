Catholic World News

New Vatican statistics note ‘downward trend’ in Catholic baptisms worldwide

June 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The number of seminarians around the world has also declined. After surging from 63,882 in 1978 to 120,616 in 2011, the number of seminarians has steadily fallen over the last decade and now stands at 109,895 (the lowest figure since 1999).

