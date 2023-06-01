Catholic World News

Indian bishop acquitted of rape resigns

June 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, 59, as bishop of Jullundur, India.



Appointed by Pope Francis in 2013, Bishop Mulakkal was arrested in 2018 on charges of raping a nun and stepped aside from his duties. He was acquitted in 2022 and met with the Pope in February.

