Indian bishop, acquitted in rape trial, meets with Pope

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was acquitted of charges that he raped a nun, met last week with Pope Francis.



The bishop—who was relieved of pastoral duties in 2018 while he faced the criminal charges—reported that the meeting was friendly, but he had not been given new responsibilities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

