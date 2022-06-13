Catholic World News

Indian bishop, acquitted of rape charge, awaits Vatican move

June 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was acquitted of rape charges in January, awaits a decision from the Vatican on whether he should resume pastoral duties in the Jalandhar diocese.



BIshop Mulakkal stepped away from his post in 2018 after he was formally accused of raping a nun—a charge that dated back to 2014. Bishop Agnelo Garcias, a retired auxiliary, has been serving as apostolic administrator.



While a court found that prosecutors had failed to sustain the criminal charge against the bishop, that decision is now under appeal.



Bishop Mulakkal has denied the rape charge, saying that it was made in revenge after he investigated her handling of her community’s financial affairs. The nun’s supporters, including members of her community, counter that they were disciplined for demanding criminal investigation of the rape complaint.

