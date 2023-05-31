Catholic World News

222 churches, 115 villages burned down in Indian state, tribal forum says

May 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Statesman (Kolkata)

CWN Editor's Note: The eastern Indian state of Manipur (map) is 41% Hindu, 41% Christian, 8% Muslim, and 8% Sanamahi.



Violence has erupted there between the predominantly Hindu Meitei people and the predominantly Christian Kuki (Pillar coverage).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!