Victims who were sexually abused in Bolivia’s Jesuit schools make their voices heard

May 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Bernardo Mercado, SJ, the Bolivian Jesuit provincial, suspended several of his predecessors amid revelations of a cover-up of the sexual abuse of an estimated 85 minors by Father Alfonso Pedrajas, SJ (1943-2009), an openly gay Jesuit priest.



The Society of Jesus in Bolivia also revealed that a Jesuit prelate, Archbishop Alejandro Mestre Descals, SJ (1912-1988), was accused in 2021 of raping a young adolescent boy.

