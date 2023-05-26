Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox moving Christmas celebration to December 25

May 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Orthodox Church of Ukraine has announced that the celebration of Christmas will be moved to December 25, matching the calendar of Western churches.



The Orthodox Church has traditionally celebrated Christmas on January 7. The change marks another step in the widening gap between the Ukrainian Orthodox and the Moscow patriarchate, with whom they have been historically linked.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!