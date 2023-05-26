Catholic World News

Pope, suffering from fever, cancels audiences

May 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis cancelled his appointments for Friday morning, May 26, because he was in a “feverish condition,” the Vatican disclosed.



No further details were immediately available about the Pope’s condition. The 86-year-old Pontiff was hospitalized late in March for what the Vatican described as an infection, but recovered quickly.





