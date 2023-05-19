Catholic World News

Nicaragua closes Catholic university

May 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has closed down Immaculate Conception University, in the latest of a series of actions against the Catholic Church.



The government announced that the university, which is run by the Archdiocese of Managua, had closed voluntarily. Church officials denied that report.



The university had offered training for seminarians.

