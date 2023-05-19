Catholic World News
Nicaragua closes Catholic university
May 19, 2023
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has closed down Immaculate Conception University, in the latest of a series of actions against the Catholic Church.
The government announced that the university, which is run by the Archdiocese of Managua, had closed voluntarily. Church officials denied that report.
The university had offered training for seminarians.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!