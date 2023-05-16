Catholic World News

‘God is trans’ exhibit remains in NY Paulist church, but with controversial title removed

May 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The decision to remove the title follows an investigation by the Archdiocese of New York into the controversial exhibit at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle, the mother church of the Paulist Fathers.

