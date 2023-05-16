Catholic World News
‘God is trans’ exhibit remains in NY Paulist church, but with controversial title removed
May 16, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The decision to remove the title follows an investigation by the Archdiocese of New York into the controversial exhibit at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle, the mother church of the Paulist Fathers.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
May. 16, 2023 4:48 PM ET USA
Changing the name offers no concrete solution; it will continue at this point to be known, and possibly be referred to, as "formerly the God As Trans" exhibit.