‘God is Trans’ exhibit at New York City parish raises eyebrows

May 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of St. Paul the Apostle is the mother church of the Paulist Fathers. According to the report, which includes photographs and an artist’s description, “God is Trans” was displayed next to a side altar dedicated to St. Agnes.

