New York archdiocese investigating ‘pro-trans’ parish art exhibit

May 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the New York archdiocese, questioned about a parish art exhibit entitled, “God is Trans: a Queer Spiritual Journey,” said: “We had no knowledge of it beforehand.”



“If media reports are accurate, then we would have concerns. We are investigating,” the archdiocesan spokesman said.



The parish—the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in Manhattan—has been known for its outreach to homosexual groups.

