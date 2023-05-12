Catholic World News

Working document approved for October Synod dession

May 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The general secretariat of the Synod of Bishops has approved the instrumentum lamboris, the working document that will form the basis for discussion at the October meeting of the Synod.



The instrumentum laboris, reflecting the results of preparatory Synod meetings at the local, diocesan, and continental levels, will be made public in early June, the Vatican announced.

