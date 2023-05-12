Catholic World News

Pope calls for ‘profound reform’ of multilateral bodies

May 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis issued his call in a May 11 message to participants in a conference on the 60th anniversary of St. John XXIII’s encyclical Pacem in Terris.

