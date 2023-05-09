Catholic World News

Pope, Coptic leader pen preface to book on ecumenical encounter

May 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and Pope Tawadros II are the joint authors of a preface to a new book on ecumenical dialogue between the Catholic and Coptic Orthodox churches.



The book traces the ecumenical talks that began in 1973 with a meeting between Pope Paul VI and Pope Shenouda III.

