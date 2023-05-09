Catholic World News

Hospital says government backs off ultimatum to extinguish candle in chapel sanctuary

May 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Department of Health and Human Services has withdrawn its ultimatum to St. Francis Hospital South in Tulsa to extinguish its chapel sanctuary lamp or risk the loss of federal funding.



An attorney at Becket, the public interest law firm representing the hospital, said that the government “has seen the light and has abandoned its attempt to force an Oklahoma hospital to blow out a small candle or stop serving elderly, disabled, and low-income patients.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!