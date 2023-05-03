Catholic World News

Federal officials order Catholic hospital to remove sanctuary lamp

May 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: St. Francis Health System, a Catholic institution in Oklahoma, has been ordered by federal officials to remove a sanctuary lamp from hospital chapels.



The federal officials claim that the sanctuary lamp poses a danger of fire, and have warned that the Catholic hospitals could lose eligibility for Medicare and Medicaid payments.



Becket Law, representing St. Francis Health, has warned the Biden administration that the order is a violation of the Catholic institution’s religious freedom.

