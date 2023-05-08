Catholic World News

Hundreds commemorate slain Palestinian Catholic journalist at memorial Mass

May 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Shireen Abu Akleh, a leading Palestinian-American journalist and a Melkite Greek Catholic laywoman, was killed last May. Her family met with Pope Francis in October.

