Slain journalist’s family meets with Pope at the Vatican

October 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Shireen Abu Akleh, a leading Palestinian-American journalist and a Melkite Greek Catholic laywoman, was killed on May 11. The Vatican envoy and local Church leaders strongly condemned the Israeli police’s use of force at her funeral.



“For our family, for us who are Christians, the closeness of the Pontiff” is “very important,” said her brother. “Those responsible must answer for their actions.”



“My sister was killed by an Israeli sniper,” he added. “The [Israeli] army and its soldiers have benefitted from a widespread climate of impunity.”

