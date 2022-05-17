Catholic World News

Vatican envoy, local Church leaders slam Israeli police’s use of force at reporter’s funeral

May 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Al Jazeera

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, deplored the use of force by Israeli police during the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Catholic and leading regional journalist who was killed on May 11.



Father Thomas Grysa, the Holy See’s chargé d’affaires in Israel, also decried the actions of Israeli police.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!