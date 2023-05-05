Catholic World News

Over 500 attacks against Church in Nicaragua

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Researcher Martha Patricia Molina has compiled a list of 529 attacks on the Catholic Church orchestrated by the regime of President Daniel Ortega in the past five years.



Ninety of these attacks have taken place in the early months of this year, representing an acceleration of the violence.

