Georgetown opens first-of-its-kind mosque on a US college campus

May 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit university recently opened Yarrow Mamout Masjid, which it described as “the first mosque with ablution stations, a spirituality and formation hall and a halal kitchen on a US college campus.” The university also has Muslim prayer rooms at its law school and medical school.

