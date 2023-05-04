Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin to attend coronation of King Charles

May 04, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has confirmed that Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, will represent the Holy See at the coronation of King Charles.

