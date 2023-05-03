Catholic World News

Papal birthday greeting to Holocaust survivor/poet

May 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis broke from his prepared remarks during his Wednesday public audience on May 3 to offer a birthday greeting to Edith Bruck, a native Hungarian and Holocaust survivor with whom he has struck up a friendship.



During his comments on his visit to Hungary, the Pope remarked: “We have in Rome an excellent Hungarian poet.” He went on: “This poet is 92 years old today. Happy birthday, Edith Bruck!”

