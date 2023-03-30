Catholic World News
Papal prayer for migrants killed in Mexican migrant camp blaze
March 30, 2023
Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: 38 people were killed, and 28 injured, in the Ciudad Juárez migrant center fire on March 27.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
