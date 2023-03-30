Catholic World News

US bishops’ president asks faithful to pray for Pope Francis’ speedy recovery

March 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “As Pope Francis recovers in the hospital from a respiratory infection, we pray intensely for our Holy Father,” Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services said following the Pope’s hospitalization.



“On behalf of my brother bishops, I invite all the faithful to pause, if possible before the Blessed Sacrament, and pray for his speedy recovery. May our dear shepherd and all those in need of healing experience the comfort of Christ.”

