Pope hospitalized with respiratory infection [Updated]

March 29, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has been hospitalized with a respiratory infection that will require “some days” of treatment, the Vatican has disclosed.



The Pope checked into Gemelli Hospital after his public audience on March 29. A Vatican statement at the time indicated that he would undergo medical tests that had been “previously scheduled.”



Later in the day, however, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni revealed: “In recent days Pope Francis has complained of some difficulty breathing.” The hospital tests revealed the infection, he said.

