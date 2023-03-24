Catholic World News

Haitian priest released after kidnapping

March 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Jean-Yves Medidor, who was kidnapped from his parish in Port-au-Prince on March 10, has been released, a spokesman for his Viatorian religious order has announced.

