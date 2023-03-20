Catholic World News

Church in Ireland aims to boost priestly vocations with new program

March 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Ireland have announced a Year of Vocations to the Diocesan Priesthood. The year’s theme is “Take the Risk for Christ.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!