Catholic World News

Polish bishops defend St. John Paul II, form independent commission to investigate ‘full picture’ of archives

March 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops made their announcement following a Polish television report that charged that the future Pope, when Archbishop of Krakow, concealed abuse evidence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!