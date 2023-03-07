Catholic World News

Polish report charges John Paul II concealed abuse evidence

March 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: A Polish television station has reported that while he was Archbishop of Krakow, the future Pope John Paul II was aware of abuse complaints against three priests.



Then-Archbishop Karol Wojtyla did not refer the complaints to officials of the the country’s Communist government, which was anxious to discredit the Church. He did send one of the priests to live in a monastery.



Two of the priests mentioned in the TV report were later convicted of sexual abuse.





