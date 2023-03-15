Catholic World News

Pope to Grand Ayatollah: Christians and Muslims must be witnesses of truth and love

March 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter (currently available in Italian and Arabic) to Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on the occasion of a high-level meeting of Catholic prelates and Shiite Muslim clerics in Iraq.



Sistani, 92, is the most prominent leader of Iraq’s Shiite Muslim community. The Pope and the Grand Ayatollah met in Iraq during the Pope’s apostolic journey there in March 2021.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

