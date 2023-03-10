Catholic World News

High-level meeting of Catholic prelates, Shiite Muslim clerics in Iraq

March 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Three cardinals and Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia are meeting with high-level Shiite Muslim clerics in Najaf, Iraq, at a conference entitled “Catholics and Shiites facing the future.”



The third such meeting of Catholic and Shiite leaders, the conference has been organized by the Al-Khoei Institute of Najaf and the Community of Sant’Egidio, an international lay association. The conference commemorates the second anniversary of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Iraq.

