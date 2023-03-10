Catholic World News

Theologian answers Cardinal McElroy’s response to critics

March 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: For Catholic World Report, theologian E. Christian Brugger answers the response by Cardinal Robert McElroy to critics of his essay on conscience and sexual activity.



Brugger argues that the McElroy essay is based on inaccurate understandings of the Church’s teachings on conscience and culpability, on the gravity of sexual sins, and more.

