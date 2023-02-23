Catholic World News

‘Detransitioners’ are being abandoned by medical professionals who devastated their bodies and minds

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Health providers won’t help detransitioners who seek to undo the damage of transgender surgery and hormones,” according to the report, which draws on interviews with three detransitioners.

