Pontifical Academy for Life discusses emerging technologies

February 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On February 20-21, the Pontifical Academy for Life held its 28th assembly since its founding in 1994.



The theme of the assembly was “Converging on the Person: Emerging Technologies for the Common Good.” Pope Francis addressed the participants (full text), and the Academy has posted most of the talks given at the meeting.

