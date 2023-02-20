Catholic World News

Make technology serve humanity, Pope urges

February 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on February 20 with members of the Pontifical Academy for Life, who are meeting this week to discuss the challenges raised by “converging technologies.”



Because of the accelerating pace of advancement in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and information exchange—“with effects and developments that are not always clear and predictable”—the Pontiff called for “a serious reflection on the very value of humanity.” He urged an effort to make new technology serve the needs of humanity, with an understanding that “the whole is greater than the part.”

