Cardinal O’Malley thanks Portuguese abuse survivors for speaking out
February 20, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston, the president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, issued a statement on the recent Portuguese abuse report.
Using extrapolated data, an independent commission concluded that there are a minimum of 4,815 possible victims of abuse in Catholic institutions in Portugal since 1950. 77% of the alleged abusers were priests.
