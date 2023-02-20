Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley thanks Portuguese abuse survivors for speaking out

February 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston, the president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, issued a statement on the recent Portuguese abuse report.



Using extrapolated data, an independent commission concluded that there are a minimum of 4,815 possible victims of abuse in Catholic institutions in Portugal since 1950. 77% of the alleged abusers were priests.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

