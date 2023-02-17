Catholic World News

US bishops’ religious liberty chairman comments on leaked FBI memorandum

February 17, 2023

Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the leaked memo from the FBI’s Richmond office that warned against “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan said, “Let me first be clear: anyone who espouses racism or promotes violence is rejecting Catholic teaching on the inherent dignity of each and every person. The USCCB roundly condemns such extremism and fully supports the work of law enforcement officials to keep our communities safe.”



Cardinal Dolan added, “I agree with my brother Bishop Barry Knestout that the leaked memorandum was nonetheless ‘troubling and offensive’ in several respects – such as in its religious profiling and reliance on dubious sourcing – and am glad it has been rescinded.”

