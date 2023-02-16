Catholic World News

Synod on Synodality: North American delegates embark on writing retreat

February 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod on Synodality’s North American phase has concluded its ten virtual assemblies. A group of delegates is meeting in Orlando to write a synthesis of the deliberations.



“In #SynodOrlando2023 participants are trying to discern what does it mean to enlarge the Tent,” the Synod of Bishops tweeted.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!