Synod’s North American phase begins in December; each diocese to send 3-5 delegates
October 31, 2022
The US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has released information and FAQs on the North American Continental Stage of the Synod on Synodality.
The information follows the release of “Enlarge the Space of Your Tent“ (Isaiah 54:1), the Vatican’s Document for the Continental Stage (DCS). The USCCB welcomed the document, which calls for a more inclusive Church, and the Vatican’s General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops has released its own FAQs on the document.
Each diocese in the United States and Canada will name three to five delegates to the continental stage, and every bishop is invited to attend; between 800 and 1,200 people are expected to participate. Dioceses in Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean will not take part in the North American Continental Stage, but will instead gather under the auspices of CELAM (the Episcopal Conference of Latin America).
Ten virtual assemblies—five in English, three in Spanish, and two in French—will take place between December 14 and January 25. Assembly participants will reflect on the three questions listed in “Enlarge the Space of Your Tent” (n. 106):
- “After having read and prayed with the DCS, which intuitions resonate most strongly with the lived experiences and realities of the Church in your continent? Which experiences are new, or illuminating to you?”
- “After having read and prayed with the DCS, what substantial tensions or divergences emerge as particularly important in your continent’s perspective? Consequently, what are the questions or issues that should be addressed and considered in the next steps of the process?”
- “Looking at what emerges from the previous two questions, what are the priorities, recurring themes and calls to action that can be shared with other local Churches around the world and discussed during the First Session of the Synodal Assembly in October 2023?”
Following the ten virtual assemblies, members of the North American writing team will draft and submit a continental synthesis by March 31.
The writing team will include representatives from the US and Canadian synod teams. The 11 members of the US synod team are:
- Auxiliary Bishop Juan Miguel Betancourt of Hartford
- Alexandra Carroll, Communications Manager for Social Mission at the USCCB’s Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development
- Richard Coll, Executive Director of the USCCB’s Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development
- Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville (TX), chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Doctrine
- Father Michael Fuller, USCCB General Secretary
- Julia McStravog, Consultant
- Sister Leticia Salazar, ODN, chancellor of the Diocese of San Bernardino
- Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv, of Lexington (KY)
- Bishop Joseph Tyson of Yakima (WA)
- Bishop David Walkowiak of Grand Rapids (MI)
- Bishop Thomas Zinkula of Davenport (IA)
Posted by: frjt -
Oct. 31, 2022 12:03 PM ET USA
John Stowe of Lexington... With his lmnopqrst-e-p advocacy, one can see in what direction this planned out "scheme" is headed... Dominus flevit!