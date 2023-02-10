Catholic World News
Satanic group plans abortion clinic in New Mexico
February 10, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of New Mexico have voiced their horror at the news that a group called The Satanic Temple plans to open an abortion clinic in the state, introducing its own ritual for abortion.
