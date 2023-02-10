Catholic World News
Oxford man fined for threatening priest
February 10, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: A 32-year-old Oxford man was fined £120 ($145) after pleading guilty to “vexing” a priest of the Oxford Oratory.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
